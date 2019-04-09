YMCA announces summer day camp info

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA announces that Camp Clay has begun registering youths for its Summer 2019 Day Camp programs.

YMCA Camp Clay will be hosting nine weeks of summer day camps beginning Monday, June 3, and running until Friday, August 9. There will be no camps the week of July 1-5.

Kids have fun during a past Harry Potter day camp at the YMCA’s Camp Clay. YMCA photo

Summer day camps are available to youths age 6-14 years old. The program will be held at YMCA Camp Clay (9196 Liberty Union Road west of Van Wert). The fee for a full week of day camp is $120 per child/per week. YMCA members receive a $40 discount on day camp fees.

Each week will feature a different theme to go along with tons of traditional camp activities. Kids can learn and participate in rock climbing, target sports, boating, swimming, craft making, and so much more. They will even go on off camp trips to broaden their experience.

Camp Clay programs are built on the YMCA character values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. YMCA camp staffs are trained to facilitate three aspects of a child’s camp experience, focusing on character development (character values), social development (making new friends), and physical development (learning new skills).

Summer day camps require pre-registration to get a placement. Area residents can register in person at the YMCA, 241 W. Main St. in Van Wert; by phone at 419.238.0443; or online at http://www.vwymca.org and click the program registration link.

The following are camp dates and themes:

Week 1 (June 3-7) Super Heroes

Join the YMCA as it recognizes all kinds of heroes at Camp Clay. Campers will enjoy a week at camp doing super activities and great games. The YM will be celebrating all heroes, from comic book heroes to real-life heroes.

Week 2 (June 10-14) Color Wars

It’s Red vs Blue at YMCA Camp Clay! This week is full of fun competition and team bonding. Campers will participate in games and activities to earn points for almost everything. The team with the most points at the end of the week wins the grand prize.

Week 3 (June 17-21) Mystery Week

This week is all about mystery and suspense. What are campers going to do this week? Even Sherlock Holmes couldn’t figure it out. Will campers play laser tag or eat Brussel sprouts? Kids have to be there to find out.

Week 4 (June 24-28) Animal Planet

This week is for kids who enjoy learning about, and interacting with, animals. Come enjoy nature and its friends in one’s own backyard at Camp Clay. Campers will find an appreciation for the delicate balance between humans, animals, and nature. The week will end with a trip to the zoo to see animals from around the world.

Week 5 (July 8-12) Star Wars

Long ago in a camp not so far, far, away … Campers should bring light sabers and droids with them, because it’s Star Wars week at Camp Clay. Campers begin the week as Padawans who are preparing to begin their Jedi training. Throughout the week, Padawans are challenged through daily Star Wars camp activities, along with traditional camp activities, on their journey to becoming Jedi Masters. Fly the Millennium Falcon down and prepare to have an amazing time.

Week 6 (July 15-19) Prehistoric Dinosaurs

Campers will be stomping back to prehistoric times to discover dinosaur history. Campers may excavate dinosaurs, make fire, and use primitive tools to have an amazing time at YMCA Camp Clay.

Week 7 (July 22-26) Build It Week

Campers who like to plan, design, and build will enjoy junior engineers’ week. Campers will all work together on different building projects, including a fort building, The Beast, and a special, surprise activity. Campers will also build strong foundations of friendship.

Week 8 (July 29-August 2) 3, 2, 1, Blast Off Week

Launch into a great adventure, explore the galaxy, and enjoy some out of this world fun at YMCA Camp Clay. Campers will be climbing to the stars, building rockets, and learning what’s out there.

Week 9 (August 5-9) Splash Week

Campers will wrap up the summer with a splash. This wet and wild week of fun is a perfect way to get outdoors and meet new friends. Campers will get to enjoy different water activities each day and visit some local water attractions.