VWHS baseball, softball, tennis roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert’s baseball, softball and tennis teams were in action against Wapakoneta on Tuesday.

Baseball

WAPAKONETA — The Cougars held off Wapakoneta for a 3-2 win on Tuesday.

Two of Van Wert’s runs came in the second inning. A single by Jaxson Amweg drove in Keaton Brown, then Jalen McCracken scored on an error. The remaining run came in the seventh inning, when a grounder by Brown plated Mason McHugh.

Wapakoneta’s two runs came with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and the Redskins had the winning runs on base, but Owen Treece was able to end the game with a strikeout.

Treece earned the complete game win, allowing five hits while striking out five and walking three.

Van Wert (9-2, 2-1 WBL) will host St. Marys Memorial on Friday.

Softball

One run in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth proved to be the difference, as Wapakoneta defeated Van Wert 6-3 at Jubilee Park.

Two of Van Wert’s runs came in the third inning, when Lauren Moore homered to left field, scoring Alexis Metz and pulling the Lady Cougars to within one, 3-2. The remaining run was scored in the seventh, when Olyvia Deam stole home.

Moore, Metz and Olivia Kline each had a pair of hits for the Lady Cougars.

Van Wert will travel to St. Marys on Friday.

Tennis

Wapakoneta edged Van Wert 3-2 in Western Buckeye League tennis action at Van Wert High School on Tuesday.

The Cougars picked up wins at second singles and second doubles. Zane Fast defeated Curtis Hughes 6-3, 6-3, and the duo of Jace Fast and Nick Carter defeated Jesse Mackenzie and Logan Shirk 6-3, 6-3.

At first singles, Wapakoneta’s Jeffery Adkins topped Kannen Wannamacher 6-1, 6-2, and John Doll won at third singles, defeating Michael Hellman 6-3, 6-2.

The first doubles team of Noah Kirby and Austin Hancock beat Van Wert’s Kaden Thomas and Nathan Ruger 7-6 (8-6), 6-3.

The Cougars (5-3, 2-1 WBL) will travel to Defiance on Thursday.