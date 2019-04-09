Council OKs placing charter issue on November ballot

Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur talks about a charter government ballot issue during Monday’s Van Wert City Council meeting. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council voted to place the question of whether the city should change to a charter form of government on the November ballot during its meeting Monday evening.

Council members voted 6-1, with First Ward Councilman Jeff Agler the only member in opposition, to create two ballot issues related to charter government. The first issue would have voters decide whether the city should make the changeover to charter government, and the second would elect up to 15 members of a charter commission that would oversee a changeover.

Back in October 2018, Garry Hunter, legal counsel for the Ohio Municipal League, made a presentation to City Council on the differences between the city’s current statutory form of government versus a charter form of government.

A statutory municipal government follows laws set down in the Ohio Revised Code related to the government organization and the election of city officials. However, with the Ohio General Assembly usurping more of municipalities’ “home rule” powers, statutory government has become more restrictive over the past few years.

According to Hunter, the chief benefit for a charter form of government is the flexibility and local control it provides to a municipality.

Having a charter form of government allows a city’s residents to have more say over how their municipality is governed, with Hunter noting that cities can make elected officials non-partisan, meaning that those running for city office would only have to run in a general election, rather than a primary election as well, and would not be elected on the basis of party affiliation.

Charter governments also provide flexibility in how a city government is organized. For example, a municipality can make its mayor’s position a part-time ceremonial job or continue that position as the chief executive officer, vest more power in City Council, hire city auditors, treasurers, and law directors — or contract for those services — or have a professional city manager as its chief executive, rather than a full-time mayor.

“It doesn’t have to be a big change,” said City Auditor Martha Balyeat, noting that a city could elect to follow nearly all of the Ohio Revised Code sections, if it wanted. “The charter just opens up the possibilities.”

She added, though, that a charter would better protect the city from adverse decisions made in Columbus and provide more local control over city government.

Mayor Jerry Mazur said that, while city officials have discussed the idea of a charter for decades, it’s something he feels whose time has come.

“You’re in an opportunity here you haven’t had for a long time,” he told Council. “You’ve got to get the question on the table.”

Law Director John Hatcher will now draw up ballot issues for the November election, while the mayor noted that city officials must now recruit Van Wert residents to run for the charter commission. Most, or all, of those recruited would not be elected officials.

A series of public meetings will also be scheduled to provide information on the charter process and allow city residents to ask questions.

Also Monday, the mayor noted that city brush pick-ups will be held May 13, July 8, and September 9. City residents must have brush out to the curb by 7 a.m. those days, while biodegradable bags can be used for the first pick-up on May 13 only.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said a pump project is progressing well.

Legislatively, City Council approved a resolution allowing Fleming to sell used or unneeded city vehicles and equipment through a state auction website. Council also passed on third and final reading a measure allowing Fleming to contract with the Ohio Department of Transportation to purchase rock salt for next winter.

Auditor Martha Balyeat noted that, while the city has spent $213,000 more than it has taken into the General Fund, that’s not unusual for this time of year. Balyeat added that she would a better picture of the city’s General Fund finances after this month — since April typically provides the most tax revenues to the city.

Council also learned that its second May meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 29, since its regular date, Monday, May 27, is the Memorial Day holiday.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, in Council Chambers of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.