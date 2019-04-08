VW gasoline prices mostly below state avg.

VW independent/submitted information

All but one Van Wert station is selling gasoline below the state average, although the low price locally has increased a nickel since last Monday.

Six stations share the honor of having the lowest price in Van Wert, with Murphy’s USA in the Towne Center shopping center, the two Pak-A-Sak Marathons on North Washington and South Shannon, the Shell station, and Casey’s General Store, both on South Washington, and the Lassus Handy Dandy station on North Washington, all offering gasoline at $2.49 a gallon.

Two stations, the Brookside Marathon station on West Main and the One Stop Shop Sunoco station in the 200 block of North Washington, are selling gasoline for $2.59 a gallon, while the Short Stop Sunoco station on East Main has gasoline at $2.69 a gallon — 2 cents higher than the state average,

Ohio gas prices have risen 9.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.67 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 stations. Gas prices in Ohio are 25.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, yet stand 12.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio is priced at $2.30 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive is $2.95 per gallon, a difference of 65 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.74 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.01 per gallon, a difference of $3.27 per gallon.



The national average price of gasoline has risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.74 per gallon Monday. The national average is up 27.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 9.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The national average gas price has now risen for two months straight, tacking on a total of 50 cents per gallon in the last 90 days, which will cost Americans nearly $200 million more at the pump today than back in early January,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The road doesn’t end here, however, with California and the West Coast seeing a surge in unexpected refinery outages, leading to extremely tight supply of cleaner summer gasoline and causing prices to skyrocket.

“California will soon be home to something not seen in nearly five years: a statewide average of over $4 per gallon, with some of the largest cities there swelling to averages as high as $4.15 per gallon before any relief arrives,” DeHaan added. “It really is going to be ugly this week in the West Coast, and any further issues could lead to more spikes, but for the rest of the country expect the rise to continue for a ninth straight week with little good news on the horizon.”