Tennis, softball, baseball, track recap

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Bluffton 0

Van Wert improved to 5-2 with by sweeping Bluffton in non-conference tennis action on Monday.

At first singles, Michael Hellman defeated Drew Wilson 6-4, 6-4 and Nick Carter posted a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jordan Siefer at second singles. Jace Fast topped Neil Metzger 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

The first doubles team of Micah Rager and Cody Gamble defeated Grant Klinger and Eden Nygaard 6-4, 6-1, while Sam Moonshower and Brendan Browning won at second doubles, recording a 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) victory over Conner Lee and Luke Shadle.

Van Wert will host Wapakoneta today.

Softball

Bluffton 16 Crestview 5

CONVOY — The Lady Knights enjoyed a 5-1 lead after two innings, but Bluffton rallied with a pair of runs in the fourth, eight in the sixth and five more in the seventh for a 16-5 win on Monday.

Caitlin O’Hagan had a double and drove in three runs, while Breena Grace and Aleigh Chesbro eached doubled and drove in a run for Crestview.

Kali Small pitched all seven innings and allowed 13 hits while striking out eight and walking two.

Crestview (6-3, 1-1 NWC) will return to action Thursday at Allen East.

Note: Monday’s Fairview-Van Wert game at Jubilee Park was canceled.

Baseball

Fairview 3 Van Wert 1

SHERWOOD — The Cougars suffered their second loss of the year, falling 3-1 to Fairview on Monday.

Van Wert’s lone run came in the top of the first on an RBI single by Hayden Maples that scored Jaxson Amweg. All three of Fairview’s runs were scored in the third inning.

Parker Conrad took the loss after giving up eight hits, striking out one and walking one.

Van Wert (8-2) will travel to Wapakoneta today.

Lincolnview 8 Spencerville 3

Gavin Carter and Landon Price combined to strike out 15 Spencerville batters in an 8-3 victory on Monday.

Carter pitched 3.1 innings and allowed two hits while fanning eight and walking four. Price went 3.2 innings and allowed two runs on two hits, while striking out seven and walking four.

At the plate, Price had three hits and four RBI, including a single in the third that plated Ethan Kemler and Brayden Evans. Creed Jessee, Kemler and Evans also drove in runs for the Lancers (10-1, 1-0 NWC).

Spencerville scored a run in the third and two more in the fourth.

Lincolnview will travel to Miller City on Wednesday.

Track

ROCKFORD — Crestview Middle School’s track and field teams were in action at the Parkway Invitational on Saturday, with the Knights and Lady Knights finishing seventh out of 10 teams.

Myia Etzler recorded a first place finish in the discus with a throw of 78-07.

Addyson Dowler finished second in the 100 meter dash with a time of 14.10 seconds, and the boys 4×100 meter relay team of Brylar Speaks, Dru Nielson, Kelling Putman, and Evan McClellon came in second with a time of (55.55).

Wapakoneta won the boys team title with 121.50 points and South Adams won the girls title with 109 points. Wayne Trace finished second on both sides.