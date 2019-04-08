Ernest Blanton

Ernest Blanton, 82, of Delphos, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born April 27, 1936, in Kentucky, the son of Erving and Ada (Gibson) Blanton, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include twin daughters; three sisters, Lillie Hoard of Breckinridge, Michigan, Maxine McAnney of Riverdale, Michigan, and Pauline (John) Jimenz of Bridgeport, Michigan; a sister-in-law and close friend, David and Angela Olge.

Private services and burial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: Delphos Veterans Council.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.