Crestview falls to Kalida Wildcats

Van Wert independent sports

KALIDA — Kalida scored four runs in the second inning and six more in the fifth in a 10-1 non-conference baseball win over Crestview on Saturday.

Crestview’s only run came on a third inning RBI single by Logan Gerardot that scored Riley Wilson.

The Knights (1-4) will host Bluffton today.