Tennis: Van Wert falls to Ada 3-2

Van Wert independent sports

Ada swept all three singles matches in a 3-2 non-conference tennis win over Van Wert on Friday.

At first singles, Cade Mullins defeated Kannen Wannemacher 6-0, 6-0, and Isaac Spar topped Zane Fast 6-2, 6-3 at second singles. At third singles, Miranda Wills beat Michael Hellman 6-4, 6-2.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of Kaden Thomas and Nathan Ruger defeated Gabe Hasan and Dexter Woods 6-0, 1-6, 6-3, and the second doubles team of Jace Fast and Nick Carter beat Morgan Swick and Hunter Wells 6-2, 6-0.

Van Wert (3-2) will host Wauseon today.