Tennis: Van Wert falls to Ada 3-2
Van Wert independent sports
Ada swept all three singles matches in a 3-2 non-conference tennis win over Van Wert on Friday.
At first singles, Cade Mullins defeated Kannen Wannemacher 6-0, 6-0, and Isaac Spar topped Zane Fast 6-2, 6-3 at second singles. At third singles, Miranda Wills beat Michael Hellman 6-4, 6-2.
Van Wert’s first doubles team of Kaden Thomas and Nathan Ruger defeated Gabe Hasan and Dexter Woods 6-0, 1-6, 6-3, and the second doubles team of Jace Fast and Nick Carter beat Morgan Swick and Hunter Wells 6-2, 6-0.
Van Wert (3-2) will host Wauseon today.
POSTED: 04/05/19 at 10:09 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports