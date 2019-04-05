Review: OSP play funny, but also poignant

JOHN VINING/for the VW independent

The trio of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten have made quite a name for themselves by writing plays that are especially applicable for production by community theater and dinner theater troupes. Off Stage Productions has presented several “Jones, Hope, Wooten” plays in past years, and does so again this spring with their rendition of The Savannah Sipping Society.

Most of the JHW plays are laugh-a-minute romps and Savannah delivers its share of lively humor. However, this one is something special, as the funny exchanges are punctuated by an underlying but unmistakable touch of poignancy as well.

Cast members for The Savannah Sipping Society include (from the left) Terri Stevens, Pat Howard, Mary Yackey and Christa Manning. OSP photo

The play begins with three southern belles converging on Savannah, Georgia, each carrying additional baggage to that clutched in their hands. The ladies are approaching the north side of middle age, and at this point in their lives should be planning for and looking forward to a pleasant and comfortable retirement. Instead, all are faced with life-changing crises that each come to Savannah with hopes of alleviating or forgetting. Of course, as the title of the play implies, each seeks the assistance of liquid refreshment to assist with this task.

Randa Covington (Mary Yackey) is a business woman who has devoted her whole life to her career. She has had that career, and her heart and soul as well, torn from her by being fired from her job in her late-50s. Randa comes to Savannah with an uncertain career future and uncertain finances. She plans to either create a new start for her career or drown her bitterness in cocktails. Yackey plays “Randa” with a deft touch of strength and vulnerability that not only brings laughs, but also empathy from the audience, as her fear that she will have to face a terrifying life crisis all alone is evident.

Dot Haigler (Pat Howard) is recovering from the loss of her life-long companion: her husband, Ross. Just emerging from a respectful period of mourning, Dot is anxious to pursue new experiences — with regard for her husband’s memory, but with gusto as well. Dot has led a life of relative abstinence, but in the quaint Southern atmosphere of Savannah, she is game to imbibe — to facilitate healing as well as her pursuit of new adventures.

Howard’s “Dot” gives life to that fear that most married couples harbor: ‘How will I go on if I am faced with the loss of my spouse? I must live, but I must do so with propriety … can I do this?’ Howard’s fine acting skill is evident as she walks that fine line with both laughter and a few tears in the corner of her eyes.

Marlafaye Mosley (Terri Stevens) is a rambunctious soul who has endured another of the relatively common marital woes: her husband has run off with a younger woman. By turns angry and wistful, Marlafaye appears to seethe with a burning desire for revenge. But as the play unfolds, we see that she has a disguised, but deeply-held, desire for rapprochement and reunion. Of course, she will pursue these irreconcilable ends with the assistance of various types of liquor, both dainty and strong.

Stevens’ portrayal of Marlafaye embodies that inevitable passion of conflicted goals as one faces the devastation of deep hurt inflicted by the one a person loves. Stevens embodies that conflict, as her Marlafaye dips her toes into Savannah society while figuratively casting angry glances back over her shoulder at her unfaithful husband.

Given their circumstances, the ladies determine to hire a life coach to assist with their varied goals. Into their life bursts Jinx Jenkins (Christa Manning), a boisterous, seemingly free spirit who agrees to assist the three ladies with healing and a new start. But as time unfolds, we see life is not a bed of roses for Jinx either. She has her own crosses to bear.

In the end, we find she needs her three “clients” to navigate life’s pitfalls as badly as they need her. Manning’s portrayal of Jinx is a hilarious roller-coaster ride of emotions, as the seemingly confident life-guide’s turmoil in her inner being is gradually revealed through her “assistance” to her new friends.

Manning is perfectly cast as the irrepressible Jinx, and she reminds us again to be kind to those we meet, as they are probably going through trials we cannot imagine.

Off Stage Productions veteran Kelly Smith has a short but memorable cameo as “Grandma.” Grandma provides an unintended, unwanted, but badly needed boost to one of the struggling ladies. You will “fall” for Smith’s “Grandma!”

Please play particular attention to a rarely-used, but very effective (in this case), stage ploy: the “monologue.” Each of the cast delivers several monologues throughout the play. These give added depth and understanding to both the characters and the play overall. Resist the urge to take a drink or check the phone during the monologues: they are important parts of the gem that is The Savannah Sipping Society!

Off Stage Productions’ The Savannah Sipping Society will be presented at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert (entrance at Door 13) on Friday, April 5 (Popcorn Night: gates open at 7 p.m.: play begins at 7:30); Saturday, April 6 (gate at 6:30; dinner at 7); Sunday, April 7 (gate 12:30: dinner 1); Friday, April 12 (Popcorn Night: gate 7; play 7:30); Saturday, April 13 (gate 6:30; dinner 7); and Sunday, April 14 (gate 12:30; dinner 1).

For reservations or additional information, call 419.605.6708 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.