Price, Overholt win weekly award

Lincolnview freshman Landon Price and sophomore Collin Overholt are the first Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Student Athletes of the Week of the 2019 spring sports season. The two were nominated by head baseball coach Eric Fishpaw. In his first varsity start on opening day against Fort Recovery, Price (pictured above) pitched five innings and struck out nine while allowing just three hits. Against Fort Jennings, Overholt (below) pitched all seven innings and struck out 11 and allowed three hits. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent