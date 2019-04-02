OCFD plans Pancake & Sausage Breakfast

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — The Ohio City Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual Pancake and Sausage Breakfast from 6 a.m. until noon this Saturday, April 6, at the community building in Ohio City.

The menu will include “all you can eat” pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, and sausage gravy and biscuits.

All proceeds will be used by the department to purchase needed equipment.

In addition, the village’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at the community building.