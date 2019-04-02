Dale M. Smith

Dale M. Smith, 82, of Van Wert died at 9:20 a.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. He was born June 4, 1936, the son of Homer and Iva Ruth (Greenawalt) Smith, who both preceded him in death.

Dale is survived by three sisters-in-law, Pat Smith of Van Wert, Wuaneta Smith of Van Wert, and Virginia Smith of Toledo; and several nieces and nephews.

Six brothers, Fred, Kenneth, Richard, Donald, Robert, and a twin brother, Dean, also preceded him in death.

Dale was a veteran of the United States Army and enjoyed collecting antique cars and tractors. In his early years Dale had worked and lived in California. Upon returning to Ohio, he worked in various industries and was a former owner of Smitty’s Motel in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home in Convoy. Burial will immediately follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Friday, April 5, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Council on Aging or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.