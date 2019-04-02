Agencies partner to provide disaster services to vets

Shown are (from the left) Veteran Service Officer Barry Johns, EMA Director Rick McCoy, and Veteran Benefit Counselor Lori Comer. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy and County Veteran Service Officer Barry Johns announced a partnership between their two agencies whose aim is to assist veterans in disaster situations.

Under the current EMA guidelines, McCoy said his Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) responds to local house fires and other natural disasters to assist individuals and families affected.

Because a local disaster may affect county veterans, it made perfect sense for CERT and Veterans Service to work together in addressing veterans’ needs immediately and providing them with the additional resources Veterans Service can offer.

The partnership will work as follows: when the CERT arrives at the scene of a house fire or other disaster and determines that a veteran is one of the clients involved, Veterans Service will be called immediately to respond to the scene.

Johns said his office can then assist affected veterans, as well as their families, with temporary lodging, clothing, and immediate necessities, plus financial assistance.

Both organization heads agree this will be a quick step in helping military veterans, who have given so much to serve this nation.