Raymond E. Mullen

Raymond E. Mullen, 70, of Van Wert, passed away Sunday morning, March 31, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born August 8, 1948, in Paulding County, the son of Raymond and Jena Alice (Akom) Mullen, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a brother, Terry Mullen of Van Wert; and many cousins.

In keeping with Ray’s wishes, he will be cremated with no formal services observed.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.