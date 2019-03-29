ODOT sets new date for closing of Ohio 81

VW independent/submitted information

ELGIN — Ohio 81, between Mendon and Thomas roads, west of the village of Elgin, is now expected to close April 15 for approximately 45 days for the replacement of twin culvert structures.

The project also includes additional drainage work on each side of the roadway.

The project was delayed due to weather conditions. Traffic will be detoured onto U.S. 127, Ohio 709, and Ohio 116, back to Ohio 81.

Work is being performed by VTF Excavation of Celina. (see map).