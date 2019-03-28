Knights win own quad; girls finish second

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY – Crestview fared well at its own quad meet, taking first place on the boys side and finishing second on the girls side on Thursday.

The Knights finished with 83.5 points, followed by Cory-Rawson (64), Continental (52) and Fort Recovery (38.5). The Lady Knights scored 53.5 points, ahead of Continental (34.33) and Cory-Rawson (34). Fort Recovery finished first with 113.16 points.

Dayton Schuerman, Caylib Pruett, Josiah Beck, Robbie Gonzalez and the 4×400 meter relay team recorded first place finishes, as did Mackenzie Leeth.

Crestview’s Caylib Pruett runs a leg during the 4×400 meter relay on Thursday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

“The meet took around an hour longer than usual because of lightning delays and occasional downpour, but it was nice to finally kick-off the season,” head coach James Lautzenheiser said. “Ironically, this was our only home for the 2019 outdoor season, so it was nice to entertain our home crowd with some excellent finishes.”

“We may not have had as many first-place finishes and stellar marks as we would like, but we feel good about how we’re leaving March and heading into April,” Lautzenheiser continued. “The next three weeks will really get our squads in shape for an excellent tournament run in mid-May. We’re excited for the challenge, and feeling optimistic about our team.”

Crestview’s top finishers (boys)

110 meter hurdles: Josiah Beck, 2nd, 17.3

100 meter dash: Darrin Nihiser, 2nd, 12.2

4×200 meter relay: Dalton Castle, Jordan Perrott, Darrin Nihiser, Caylib Pruett, 2nd, 1:43.5

1600 meter run: Dayton Schuerman, 1st, 5:15

400 meter dash: Caylib Pruett, 1st, 54.0; Jordan Perrott, 2nd, 55.0

300 meter hurdles: Josiah Beck, 1st, 45.0; Breck Rumschlag, 2nd, 48.2

200 meter dash: Darrin Nihiser, 2nd, 24.4

4×400 meter relay: Jordan Perrott, Hayden Tomlinson, Dillon Underwood, Caylib Pruett, 1st, 4:01

Long jump: Dillon Underwood, 2nd, 18-06.75

Discus: Robbie Gonzalez, 2nd, 108-04

Shot put: Robbie Gonzalez, 1st, 37-10; Isaiah LaTurner, 2nd, 37-02.75

Crestview’s top finishers (girls)

4×200 meter relay: Madalyn Ward, Haley Sheets, Nevaeh Pruett, Chloee Chase, 2nd, 2:14

1600 meter run: Ragen Harting, 2nd, 6:08.8

800 meter run: Lauryn Black, 2nd, 3:00

200 meter dash: Mackenzie Leeth, 2nd, 30.2

4×400 meter relay: Haley Sheets, Ragen Harting, Carolina Klude, Makenna Tice, 2nd, 5:24

Long jump: Mackenzie Leeth, 1st, 11:11

Crestview will return to action at the Versailles Invitational on Saturday.