Knights win opener

Griffin Painter (pictured above) struck out seven to lead Crestview past Delphos St. John’s 6-2 in the season opener on Wednesday. Trevor Sheets had two of Crestview’s six hits and had an RBI, along with Painter, Riley Saylor and Brody Brecht. The Knights (1-0) are scheduled to play at Fort Recovery on Saturday. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent