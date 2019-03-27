Cougars explode for 11-1 win over L’view

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert scored six runs in the third inning and never looked back in a five inning, 11-1 win at Lincolnview on Wednesday.

Lincolnview’s Ethan Kemler awaits a pitch during Wednesday’s game against Van Wert. Haden Maples is behind the plate. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

With the bases loaded, a one out double by Hayden Maples scored Jaxson Amweg, Jake Lautzenheiser and Keaton Brown and gave the Cougars a 3-1 lead. After a pair of walks, Maples and Nathan Temple scored on a single by Parker Conrad. Two batters later, Lawson Blackmore scored on a passed ball.

“We came out a little tentative at the plate tonight,” Van Wert head coach Charlie Witten said. “Before the third inning we just focused on being relaxed at the plate and taking a good approach.”

“Once Jaxson hit his double to the fence to lead off the third, we settled in and had some good at bats. Jaxson and Parker had great at bats all night.”

“Baseball is a game of momentum and who has it,” Lincolnview head coach Eric Fishpaw said. “We have to do a better job of eliminating the big inning.”

Owen Treece scored in the fourth inning to increase the lead to 7-1, then Van Wert added four more runs in the fifth. Amweg doubled in Conrad, then Amweg scored on an error. Treece and Lautzenheiser crossed home plate on successive walks to finish the scoring.

Conrad and Amweg each had two hits for the Cougars and Maples had five RBI. Treece gave up just three hits – one each to Collin Overholt, Brayden Evans and Cole Binkley – while striking out seven and walking one.

“Owen did exactly what we expected him to do in the mound tonight – throw strikes and compete,” Witten said.

Lincolnview’s lone run came in the second, when Evans scored on a double by Binkley.

Gavin Carter pitched 2.2 innings for Lincolnview (1-1), allowing six runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking five. Overholt pitched 1.2 innings and gave up one run on one hit, fanning four and walking one. Thad Walker pitched the remainder of the game, giving up four runs on three hits and walking two.

“Credit to Van Wert,” Fishpaw said. “They are a good ball club and we are too. The great thing about baseball is you don’t have to wait a week or two to think about it. Our next game is Thursday, and we will have a short term memory and bounce back against Fort Jennings.”

Van Wert (4-0) is scheduled to host Bryan on Saturday.