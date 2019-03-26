VW Council OKs appropriations measure; opposes HB 27

City Law Director John Hatcher talks about potential ramifications of a state bill that would limit municipalities’ sovereign immunity during Monday’s Van Wert City Council meeting. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Van Wert City Council approved the city’s permanent appropriations measure for 2019, and also adopted a measure opposing House Bill 27, a measure that would impact Ohio municipalities’ sovereign immunity.

Council members unanimously approved emergency Ordinance 19-02-018, which makes permanent appropriations from January 1 until December 31 of this year. It replaces a temporary appropriations ordinance that covered the first three months of the year.

Council also passed a resolution opposing HB 27, a bill pending in the Ohio General Assembly that would decrease municipalities’ current protection from lawsuits.

“I don’t think anything legislatively scaling back our immunity is something we should be in favor of,” said City Law Director John Hatcher.

Council President Jon Tomlinson noted HB 27 would provide protection from lawsuits only in the case of a person “fleeing from the commission of a criminal offense” — a significant reduction in Ohio communities’ lawsuit protection.

“Essentially, that would mean that, if one of our ambulances got into a wreck while they were going to an accident, we as the city could be sued,” Tomlinson explained.

“It’s scaling (sovereign immunity) back quite a bit, and that’s something we need to be very wary of,” Hatcher said, adding that increasing the legal liability of communities would open them up to more lawsuits for their actions.

Council unanimously approved the resolution 6-0, with Councilman At-Large Warren Straley absent for the meeting.

During his report, Mayor Jerry Mazur talked about the city delinquent tax collection program, noting that there are currently 309 delinquent outstanding tax cases with a total of $308,684.06 owing in taxes, interest, and penalties. A total of $11,579 has been collected from last July through February of this year from 11 people who have paid their taxes.

The city contracted with Capital Recovery Systems to collect delinquent taxes. A total of 15 accounts were filed in Van Wert Municipal Court for wage garnishment, with another 30 still in the court process.

During his report, Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming asked that Council approve a resolution allowing the city to contract for the purchase of 500 tons of salt for city snow and ice removal operations from the Ohio Department of Transportation. Council unanimously approved preparation of the resolution.

Fleming also proposed that Council approved a measure that would allow qualified city employees in non-bargaining units to exchange accrued sick leave for additional personal time. The safety-service director said the move would decrease the amount of money the city pays out for accrued sick leave upon retirement.

Council will discuss the proposal during its April 8 meeting.

Parks and Recreation Committee Chair Joel Penton said grant money received by the city would be used to purchase new bleachers and safety netting for the Smiley Park ball diamonds and new playground equipment for Jubilee Park.

He also asked for volunteers to help parks employees assemble the bleachers and playground equipment this year.

An amendment to the city’s codified ordinances dealing with Van Wert Planning Commission appeals was introduced. The measure would bring the Planning Commission process in line with the Zoning Board appeals process.

City Council also adopted a resolution allowing the mayor and safety-service director to partner with the Van Wert County Board of Commissioners to apply for a state Community Development Block Grant.

Council also heard from Peony Festival Committee President Vicki Schulte about a request from that entity to enlarge the area for beer sales to include the entire area where food vendors set up on South Jefferson Street.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 8, in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.