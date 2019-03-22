Rosalie (Thatcher) Kirkland

Rosalie (Thatcher) Kirkland, 96, of Berne, Indiana, passed away at 7:19 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Swiss Village Retirement Community.

She was born in Hoaglin Township, Van Wert County, the daughter of Herbert and Goldie (Carmean) Thatcher, who both preceded her in death.

Rosalie married Floyd W. Kirkland in 1945, a marriage and partnership that spanned 71 years. He also preceded her in death in 2017.

Survivors include three sons, Gregory Kirkland (retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force) of Ashburn, Virginia, Jeffery Kirkland (retired police officer) of Deleon Springs, Florida, and Joel Kirkland (sales representative) of High Point, North Carolina; three grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and a brother, Noel Thatcher of Decatur, Indiana.

Three sisters, Marlyn Callow, Myrna Brittsan, and Ruth Riley; and three brothers, Graydon, Merlen, and Eugene Thatcher, also preceded her in death.

Funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at the chapel of Swiss Village Retirement Center, 1350 W Main St. in Berne, Indiana. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Swiss Village Retirement Center and 30 minutes prior to the funeral services on Friday in the center’s chapel.

Preferred memorials: Wounded Warrior Project.

Arrangements were entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert. Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.