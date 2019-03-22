Crestview-Richmond Heights starters

Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — Here are the probable starters for Friday’s Ohio High School Athletic Association Division IV Final Four basketball game between Richmond Heights and Crestview. Tipoff time is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Value City Arena at the Jerome Schottenstein Center at Ohio State University.

Richmond Heights (21-6)

Starters

G – Curtis Houston II, 6-2 senior; 12.8 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 8.0 apg

G – Gbolahan Adio, 6-3 junior; 16.8 ppg, 3.8 apg

G – Jamarr Tallbert Jr., 6-2 sophomore; 9.0 ppg, 3 apg

F – Anthony Maxie Jr., 6-4 junior; 10 ppg, 10 rpg

F – Jevontae Jones, 6-5 junior; 11 ppg, 6.4 rpg

Key reserve

J’Maine (B.J.) Carter Jr., 5-2 senior; 10.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 5.3 apg

Crestview (26-1)

Starters

G – Drew Kline, 5-9 senior; 6.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 4.6 apg

G – Derick Dealey, 5-9 senior; 8.7 ppg; 2.4 rpg, 2.4 apg

W – Wade Sheets, 6-3 senior; 9.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.1 apg

F – Kalen Etzler, 6-8 sophomore; 12.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg

F – Javin Etzler, 6-7 senior; 14.4 ppg, 7.2 rpg, 2.1 apg

Key reserves

G – Colton Lautzenheiser, 5-10 senior; 1.5 ppg, 2.0 rpg

F – Brant Richardson, 6-2 senior; 3.7 ppg, 2.8 ppg

P – Carson Kreischer 6-2 sophomore; 2.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg