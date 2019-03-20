Wear crazy socks on Down Syndrome Day

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities (VWCBDD) is encouraging the community to wear crazy socks on Thursday, March 21, for World Down Syndrome Day. Crazy, bright, or mismatched socks are welcomed to help celebrate and advocate for inclusion.

March 21 was chosen as World Down Syndrome Day to represent the three copies of the 21st chromosome. Learn more about World Down Syndrome Day by accessing www.worlddownsyndromeday.org.

“Before Olly, we never knew World Down Syndrome Day existed,” said VWCBDD Vice President Jenny Bockey. “Now it is important to our family, and we love to help spread awareness about Down Syndrome by wearing crazy socks and helping everyone see how great these people really are.”

Share pictures of one’s crazy socks to Facebook with the hashtag #VWDD #LotsOfSocks #WDSD19 and it will be shared on the VWCBDD Facebook page.