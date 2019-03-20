Wassenberg names art exhibit winners

Congratulations to our SoapBox Exhibit Award Winners: First place: Brian Sorois; second place: Angie Stokes; and third place: Randy Bennet.

Thanks to all of you who entered your wonderful work, and to Kenneth Salcido, VWHS talent show award winner, for reciting his original poem. Thanks also to Weston and Daniel Thompson for providing the entertainment.

Pint Night is just around the corner on Thursday, March 28, from 6-9 p.m. Premiere Beverage Company will be on hand to demonstrate craft beers from popular breweries such as Dark Horse and Founder’s Brewing Company. On April 25, special guest Heidelberg Distribution will demonstrate new brews and wine, while music and art will also be available.

Have you checked out our art classes? There is still time to sign up for our newest upcoming class! Arm yourself with your paintbrush or pencil and join in. We promise our art classes are mostly painless.

Brian Sorois of Fort Wayne, Indiana, won First Place with his work; “Pour Me a Double” in the SoapBox! exhibit at the Wassenberg Art Center

Watercolor Class: ongoing. Tuesday mornings 10 a.m. Openings available. Fee: $45 Regular, $40 WAC member cost.

Elements of the Draw: Instructor Matt Temple. March 8, 14, 21, and 28: 6-8 p.m. Matt will demonstrate art techniques such as perspective, shading, pen and colored pencil techniques and more. Matt is a holds a degree in Fine Art from Defiance College and a degree in computer animation from The Art Institute of Pittsburgh and in addition to being the Wassenberg office manager has exhibit extensively in the region. His varied and strong rendering skills will help persons 14 years and up take their art game up a notch further. A list of materials will be available shortly. Fee: $60 Regular, $55 WAC member cost.

ArtReach: After school art classes: Ages 7-11: Tuesdays & Ages 12 and up Thursdays. 3:30-5 p.m.

ArtNight: Thursday 6-9 p.m. Bring a group of friends and a project and come on in. We have staff on-hand to help you out. Do you play the piano, an instrument, participate in a drum circle? Let us know, our stage is open! We often feature quick and easy projects, which are posted on Facebook.

Stained Glass Basics: Instructor Joe Balyeat. April 3,10,17: 6-8 p.m. Learn to cut and piece together glass for a basic stained glass piece. Design options available. You will learn the Tiffany-foil method of stained glass. Class is $40 for members and $45 regular for a three-week course. Learn the basics for cutting glass, piecing it together, foiling and soldering. Materials included.

Explore the Surface: Instructor Pat Rayman. May 3, 10, 17, 24, 10 a.m.-noon. (ages 18 and up) Learn multiple drawing techniques on various surfaces while learning composition and technique. Some of the surfaces we will be exploring are colored pencil on wood, scratchboard and pastels. Materials needed are: a sketchbook or drawing paper, drawing pencils HB and 2B, a black pen (fine or medium point) and colored pencils. $40 member price/$45 regular. Pat graduated from the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Art in New Jersey and the Maryland Institute of Art in Baltimore. She taught elementary school art for 32 years, while staying current with workshops and teaching adults in varying art centers in the area.

Our gift shop is open year-round. We get new items all the time. Great options to purchase one-of-a-kind, unique items, crafted by artisans in the area for the people who are one-of-a-kind to you. There is always a need throughout the year to purchase for those special to us and to show them how much we care and find them unique by purchasing the same.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org.

The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at 419.238.6837 or email at info@wassenbergartcenter.org.