Reservations open for new OSP production

VW independent/submitted information

Reservations are now open for Off Stage Productions’ next dinner theatre show The Savannah Sipping Society, a two-act comedy written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten. Performances will again be held at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert. Show dates are April 5-7 and 12-14.

Saturday and Sunday performances will be dinner theatre shows. For Saturday performances, doors will open at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m., and the show at 8 each evening. For Sunday matinee performances, doors will open at 12:30 p.m., dinner at 1 p.m., and the show at 2 each afternoon. Meals are provided by Romer’s Catering. Cost for the dinner and show is $28.

Cast members for Off Stage Productions’ new play, The Savannah Sipping Society, are (from the left) Christa Manning, Pat Howard, Mary Yackey, and Terri Stevens. photo provided

Both Friday performances will be “Popcorn Night” performances and will not include dinner, but popcorn will be included with the cost of the show. Water and soft drinks will also be available for purchase. Doors open for the Friday performances at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Cost for “Popcorn Night” performances is $13.

The Savannah Sipping Society is a delightful, laugh-a-minute comedy about four unique Southern women, all needing to escape the sameness of their day-to-day routines, who are drawn together by Fate — and an impromptu happy hour — and decide it’s high time to reclaim the enthusiasm for life they’ve lost through the years.

Randa, a perfectionist and workaholic, is struggling to cope with a surprise career derailment that, unfortunately, reveals that she has no life and no idea how to get one.

Dot, still reeling from her husband’s recent demise and the loss of their plans for an idyllic retirement, faces the unsettling prospect of starting a new life from scratch — all alone.

Earthy and boisterous Marlafaye, a good ole Texas gal, has blasted into Savannah in the wake of losing her tom-cattin’ husband to a 23-year-old dental hygienist. The strength of her desire to establish a new life is equaled only by her desire to wreak a righteous revenge on her ex.

Also new to town, Jinx, a spunky ball of fire, offers her services as a much-needed life coach for these women. However, blinded by her determination and efforts to get their lives on track, she overlooks the fact that she’s the one most in need of sage advice.

Over the course of six months, filled with laughter, hilarious misadventures, and the occasional liquid refreshment, these middle-aged women successfully bond and find the confidence to jumpstart their new lives. Together, they discover lasting friendships and a renewed determination to live in the moment — and most importantly, realize it’s never too late to make new old friends.

So raise a glass to these strong Southern women and their fierce embrace of life and say “cheers” to this joyful and surprisingly touching Jones, Hope, Wooten comedy.

Cast members include Christa Manning as Jinx Jenkins, Pat Howard as Dot Haigler, Mary Yackey as Randa Covington, and Terri Stevens as Marlafaye Mosley. Director of the show is Van Wert native Crystal Cully Ringer.

Reservations can be made by calling 419.605.6708. Box office hours are 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. All reservations must be secured by a credit card, and any cancellations must be made by the Wednesday prior to show date for a full refund.

When arriving at Vantage Career Center, pull in to the south driveway (the closest to Van Wert) and drive around to the back of the building, enter at Door 13. Ample parking is available near theentrance.

Off Stage Productions can be found online at http://www.offstagetheatre.com and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OffStageProductions. Find out more about Off Stage by contacting a member of by calling the box office number above.