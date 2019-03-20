Local district honors volunteers during Red Cross Month

Shown (from the left) are Gene Border and Neita Border (Putnam ESC), Mark Seitz and Ron Vondenhuevel (Nidec Minster), and Heather Anderson, Steve Newman, Eloise Shumaker, Karen David, Chelsey Braunwart, and Carol Hennis (Van Wert Health program). Red Cross photo

VW independent/submitted information

LIMA — More than 75 years ago, March was first proclaimed Red Cross Month in 1943 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to raise awareness of the organization and its humanitarian mission.

All U.S. presidents since Roosevelt have designated March as Red Cross Month to recognize how the American Red Cross helps people across the country and around the world through its workforce powered bymore than 90 percent volunteers.

“During Red Cross Month, we are proud to recognize our volunteers who provide hope and urgent relief to families in need every day,” said Derek Stemen, executive director of the American Red Cross of West Central Ohio. “These heroes are our neighbors who give blood, save lives with skills like first aid and CPR, or provide care and comfort to families devastated by crises like home fires. We honor our volunteers and ask you to join them and make a difference.”

On March 2, local Red Cross volunteers were honored at the annual volunteer recognition event. The event was held at the local Red Cross office and volunteers from 10 counties attended the event. During the event, the Red Cross recognized those volunteers and community partners who provided exceptional service over the course of the past year. Volunteers and partners receiving awards include:

Chelsey Braunwart — 2019 Excellence in Youth Leadership

Heather Anderson — 2019 Excellence in Disaster Services

Van Wert Hospital Volunteer Program — 2019 Clara Barton Award

Eloise Shumaker — 2019 Humanitarian Services Award

Nidec Minster — 2019 Partnership Award

Karen David — 2019 Biomed Volunteer of the Year

Steve Newman — 2019 SAF Volunteer of the Year

Putnam ESC — 2019 Training Services Volunteer of the Year

Stephanie Spees — 2019 Nurse of the Year

Stemen says all Red Cross volunteers deserve the thanks and appreciation of their community.

“Our volunteers are there every day, ready to answer the call for help, protecting families and homes, teaching lifesaving skills and making our communities safer,” he noted. “We can’t say thanks enough for all they give of themselves.”

Become a volunteer: Help families affected by disasters and install lifesaving smoke alarms to keep neighbors safe from home fires. Area residents can also provide emergency assistance for military members and veterans.

Give blood: Make an appointment to donate lifesaving blood or platelets.

Learn lifesaving skills: Register for a class to learn first aid, CPR and other skills.

Make a financial donation: On March 27 — American Red Cross Giving Day — donate at redcross.org/givingday, uniting with thousands of other people to help families during the first devastating hours of a disaster. A gift can provide hope and urgent relief, like food, shelter, and other essentials, for families who need it most.

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds, and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit the Red Cross on Twitter at @RedCross.