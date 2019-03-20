D-IV Preview: Crestview vs. Richmond Hts.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

One team is ranked No. 2 in Ohio, the other team is unranked, but it should be a very entertaining matchup in Columbus on Friday.

The Crestview Knights (26-1) will take on Richmond Heights (21-6) in the Division IV state semifinals. It’s the first ever meeting between the two schools.

Kalen Etzler slams home two points against Maumee Valley Country Day. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

The overall record of Richmond Heights may not stand out, but the six losses came against four Division I teams, including two that were state ranked – No. 4 Lorain and No. 13 Toledo Whitmer, plus Shaker Heights and Gahanna Lincoln – along with Division III regional qualifier Cleveland Benedictine and Division III Final Four team Lutheran East.

The Spartans went 14-0 in the Chagrin Valley Conference and played 15 of their 22 regular season games on the road.

Richmond Heights averages 73.2 points per game and allows 51.5 points per contest and the team features a balanced attack, with five players averaging double digits. 6-3 junior guard Gbolahan Adio leads with way with 16.8 points per game, while 6-2 senior point guard and First Team All-Ohioan Curtis Houston II averages 12.8 points per outing, plus eight assists and 7.2 rebounds per game. Adio was named to the All-Ohio Special Mention team.

“Curtis would be the overall leader for us,” Richmond Heights head coach Quentin Rogers said. “He’s grown as a basketball player and he leads by example with his unselfish play, because I could easily go out there and let him average 25 points per game, but we molded him into a point guard with no problems or issues.”

6-5 junior forward Jevontae Jones averages 11 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, 6-2 senior guard J’Maine (BJ) Carter Jr. averages 10.7 points and 5.3 assists per game, 6-4 junior forward Anthony Maxie Jr. (Honorable Mention All-Ohio) averages 10 points, 10.8 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per contest, and 6-1 sophomore guard Jamarr Talbert averages nine points per game.

“We play off each other on the offensive end,” Rogers said. “It could be anybody any night, and that what we try to stress to them.”

“Defensively, we just try to adapt to the situation,” Rogers added.

“Obviously we go in with a game plan, but I think a lot of people just assume we run up and down the court and press but that’s not necessarily what we do night in and night out. It just depends on the opponent. Versatility is something that’s real big for us.”

While this is the first State appearance for Richmond Heights, it’s the third for the Knights under Best and the fourth overall.

“Each time it’s been different,” Best said. “We were there in ’03 and in ’14 and again this year, so I think it makes it even more special because you get an opportunity to bring a different group of student-athletes.”

Jeremy Best talks to the media. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“I think for me it helps with the expectations and the planning part of it and all of the little things besides the game itself,” Best continued. “I have a better idea of how to prep and plan for that, so that helps, but as far as playing the game itself, I don’t know if it helps.”

Best did acknowledge that his team has experience that’s rarely seen around the state.

“Drew Kline has started 103 games for us as a point guard and I would think that might be a record,” Best said. “Javin has played in as many games but hasn’t started in all of those games.”

“Wade Sheets has played in over 95 games, even though he’s had a few injuries here and there, so those three guys have played a ton of basketball games. They’ve grown and matured over the last four years and our relationships have been incredible.”

Kline, First Team All-Ohioan Javin Etzler and Sheets have combined to average 33 points per game, with Etzler leading the way at 14.4 points per game. The trio also averages a combined 16 rebounds per game, and Kline averages nearly five assists per game. Kalen Etzler averages 12.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game and the fifth starter, Derick Dealey averages 8.7 points per outing.

Entering the State Tournament, Crestview is averaging 59 points per game and allowing just 39.5 points per contest.

Crestview and Richmond Heights are scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m. on Friday at the Schottenstein Center. The winner will return to play St. Henry or Berlin Hiland for the Division IV state championship at 5:15 p.m. on Saturday.