Convoy Foundation given $50,000 bequest

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Foundation has received a $50,000 anonymous donation from a Crestview Local School District alumnus to establish a Crestview Student Needs Fund.

Income from the fund will be administered by Crestview’s social worker, assisted by district guidance counselors and the foundation, for the benefit of Crestview students in grades K-12. Earnings will be used for expenditures such as medical needs, school supplies, personal hygiene items, clothing, and family catastrophes.

Shown are (from the left) Crestview guidance counselors Dave Springer and Kris Kill, Crestview Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf, and Convoy Community Foundation Trustee Ron Schumm. photo provided

Individuals moved by this loving act of kindness that would like to support these goals can make a tax-deductible donation to the Convoy Community Foundation for the Crestview Student Needs Fund. Donations will be added to the amount on hand to be used during the current calendar year, allowing more needs to be met.

Any earnings not spent in the year of the donation will be carried over to the next year. For more information, contact CCF Trustee Greg Kulwicki at 419.771.7555.

The Convoy Community Foundation can also administer other donations as either permanent donations to the principal of the Student Needs Fund or as a memorial to someone you wish to honor. Mail donations to Convoy Community Foundation P.O. Box 482, Convoy, OH 45832.