Community Learning Series meeting set

VW independent/submitted information

Westwood Behavioral Health Center will be holding its next session of its Community Learning Series on Monday, March 25, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Come and learn about how substance use can impact an entire family in the showing of the movie When A Man Loves A Woman: Part 1. Part 2 will be shown Monday, April 8, from 6-7:30 p.m., so save that date as well.

Discussion to follow each part and popcorn and soft drinks will be provided. Westwood’s Learning Series runs every second and fourth Monday of the month, starting at 6 p.m. The location of each presentation will be advertised prior to the event, which is free and open to the public, no registration required.

Location for the next event is 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert. Transportation to and from the event is available upon request by calling 419.238.3434. There is no charge for transportation; however, rides must be scheduled prior to 5 p.m. the day of the event.