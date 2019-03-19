Zoma Belle Bolton

Zoma Belle Bolton, 82, of Van Wert, died at 10:30 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Hearth & Home in Van Wert.

She was born November 3, 1936, in Fern Township, Caddo County, Oklahoma, the daughter of John R. and Ina Belle (Hamilton) Teeman, who both preceded her in death. On March 30, 1957, she married Wayne Lewis Bolton, who died November 14, 1992.

Survivors include four sons, Tom (Jill) Bolton of Coldwater, Tracy Bolton of Union City, Tim (Cheryl) Bolton of Fremont, and Ruben (Brenda) Bolton of Fulton, Missouri; six grandchildren; a great-grandchild; one sister, Marilyn (Ted) Landis of Hot Springs, Arkansas; and three brothers, John Teeman of Cranston, Rhode Island, John David (Cindy) Teeman of Moore, Oklahoma, and James (Jill) Teeman of Owasso, Oklahoma.

Two sisters, Ina May Simson and Sybel Richardson, also preceded her in death.

There will be a celebration of Belle’s life at 6 p.m. Monday, March 25, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Chris Farmer officiating.

Visitation is from 4:30 p.m. until the time of services Monday at the church.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church or Thomas Edison School.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.