Gale Marie (Edsall) Chavarria

Gale Marie (Edsall) Chavarria, 66, of Van Wert, died at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center in Van Wert.

She was born August 26, 1952, in Van Wert, the daughter of Robert and Ganelle (Kohn) Edsall, who both preceded her in death. She married Rich Chavarria, who survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Joey (Jen) Chavarria of Van Wert and Marcus Chavarria of Nashville, Tennessee; five grandchildren; a brother Gregory (Kathy) Edsall of Ohio City; and two sisters, Deborah (Roger) Mongold of Van Wert and Tamera (Dean) Showalter of Haviland.

A sister, Pat Cooper, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Manuel Chavarria officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-7 p.m. Friday, March 22, at the funeral home.

