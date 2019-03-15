YWCA dinner honors local 2019 Women of Achievement

2019 Women of Achievement honorees include (from the left) Martha Martin, Carole Motycka, Keila Barnhart, Hannah Kraner, Jana McClain, Erika Wise, and Victoria Ellerbrock. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Jordan Galloway speaks during the Women of Achievement Dinner.

The YWCA of Van Wert County celebrated local women and their accomplishments during its Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner held at the YW Thursday evening.

After a meal served by YWCA volunteers, the large crowd first heard from guest speaker Jordan Galloway, a journalist in New York City who specializes in writing on fashion, culture, sustainability, and design. Her writing has appeared in the New York Daily News and New York Press, while she is currently senior style editor for the Well+Good digital media website.

A 2004 graduate of Van Wert High School, where she was a graduate of distinction and valedictorian, Galloway on Thursday challenged women who do make it to positions of authority to empower other women to do so as well.

“It’s a myth that there is only room for a few of us at the top,” Galloway noted. “The truth is that the more of us that make it to positions of power and influence, the more capable we are of having our voices heard, and our ideas, dreams, and goals actualized.

“For a very long time too long, quite frankly, there’s been a pervasive pressure placed upon women to make themselves small,” Galloway said. “Studies have shown that when women are in decision-making, leadership positions, communities overall are better.”

She went on to say that women must work together to break through the “glass ceiling” into positions of responsibility and authority.

2019 YWCA Dedication Award winner Vickie Rusk (left) with YWCA Outreach Coordinator Julie Schaufelberger (center) and an emotional YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick.

“One person, or a handful of people, banging on a ceiling might not be able to make much of a dent,” she said. “But, together, I’m confident we can shatter the whole thing. If we can rise together, we can fly together; I bet that would be a sight to see.

“So how do we get more women a seat at the table,” Galloway went on to say. “I believe it’s by making a conscious choice as women of achievement to send a ladder of success down for other women to climb, gradually pulling it back up after us.”

Following Galloway’s speech, the YWCA honored women of achievement in eight categories.

In the category of professional leadership, Nancy Sink, who has been instrumental in establishing Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio in the community over the past 10 years, was the honoree.

“Nancy, who is the heart and soul of Family Health Care, saw a need and felt a social responsibility to make a difference within the community of Van Wert and its people,” said YWCA Advocacy Coordinator Kelly Houg.

Longtime Van Wert County Auditor Nancy Dixon was also nominated in the category.

Of the three people nominated in the Advocacy category, the honoree was Carole Motycka, a survivor of stage 4 colorectal cancer who, while fighting her own health battle, “works tirelessly and passionately on behalf of thousands of patients and caregivers in the colorectal cancer world.”

“Even now, every single day, Carole is sharing positive words and messages of hope,” said YWCA Outreach Coordinator Julie Schaufelberger. “She tells her story and shares her knowledge to help others fiercely advocate for themselves or their loved ones.”

The other nominees in the category were Trina Langdon and Brianne Fishpaw.

In the Women’s Empowerment category, Erika Wise was the honoree for her empowerment of a group of girls she has coached in basketball for the past seven years. The girls, now eighth-grade athletes at Van Wert Middle School, have compiled a 25-1 regular season record over the past two years, a VWMS record.

“She has gone above and beyond to teach these female athletes to have strength, courage, bravery, confidence, boldness, humbleness, grit, and joy — both on and off the court,” Houg said.

Team members, who helped serve during the dinner, also honored Wise at the dinner by presenting her with a signed basketball.

YWCA scholarship winners for 2019 are (from the left) Lauren Schumm, Chelsea Taylor, and Lakin Brant.

Keila Barnhart was honored in the category of Racial Justice. Barnhart, who came to America from Puerto Rico alone at age 19, is the only person in her family to earn a college degree. She also had to fight through racism from members of the former church she attended, who condemned her relationship with her husband, Vince, on the basis of race.

“She felt very small and powerless against accusations that were formulated because of the color of her skin and her accent,” Schaufelberger said. “However, these experiences gave Keila the opportunity to help women trapped in abusive relationships whose story could only be shared through an interpreter.”

The honoree in the category of Volunteerism was Hannah Kraner, a senior at Van Wert High School who raised $1,500 by making and selling baked goods, which she donated to 15 different organizations. She has also volunteered more than 600 hours with a number of area organizations and charities.

Others nominated were Nancy Friemoth, Jessica Hardesty, and Sandy Lane.

In the category of Youth Development, the honoree was Martha Martin, the aquatics director for the YMCA of Van Wert County.

Martin, who has been giving swim lessons since 1975, has also coached the youngest swimmers for the Van Wert Marlins swim team for several years, as well as training area lifeguards. She is also the diving and swim coach for VWHS.

“Martha has gone above and beyond for many years to help children, teens, and adults achieve their highest potential, as it relates to the area of aquatics and fitness,” Schaufelberger said. “She is encouraging, but takes no excuses and can be firm when necessary.”

Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jana J. “JJ” McClain was the honoree in the area of Civic Dedication.

A 26-year veteran of the OSHP, McClain implemented a school bus and railroad safety program for elementary students in eight counties, while also speaking to students on making responsible decisions, potential danger zones, and the proper way to get on and off a school bus.

“JJ is a woman of exceptional integrity, unwavering principle, and strength of character,” Houg said. “She is greatly respected by her peers and supervisors for her diligence, enthusiasm, and dedication to the public which she serves.”

Also nominated was Michelle Gunter.

Honored in the category of Overcoming Adversity was Victoria Ellerbrock. As the oldest child, she starting working at age 14 to help her mother make ends meet. She also helped raise her siblings and does so to this day, since both of her parents are deceased. At 23, Ellerbrock lost her husband in a hunting accident, while 14 years ago, her only child, Aiden, suffered a serious brain injury that he is still recovering from.

“The only message that I would ever want anyone to take away from me is to love and cherish every single minute, for we are all on borrowed time and nothing is forever,” is a quote from Ellerbrock that Schaufelberger read on Thursday. “Our lives change in the blink of an eye, but one thing that has never changed is the abundance of love that I have for my son.”

Also nominated was Hatti Bouillon.

YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick also presented the 2019 Dedication Award, a special honor that is given to someone “who has shown love, loyalty, and faithfulness over the years to the YWCA,” to longtime volunteer Vickie Rusk.

“We did feel it was long, long overdue that we celebrate her devotion and contribution to the success of so much that has happened over the years at the YWCA, thanks to Vickie,” Laudick said.

Three scholarships were also presented to Crestview’s Chelsea Taylor ($750), Lincolnview’s Lakin Brant ($500), and Crestview’s Lauren Schumm ($300).

Sponsors for the dinner were Stephanie Dawn, Coopers, National Door & Trim, and Laudick’s Jewelry.