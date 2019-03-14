Kreischer, Bowen adjusting to new roles

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Two Crestview mainstays – Trent Kreischer and Dave Bowen are adjusting to new roles at school and at the same time are enjoying the success of the boys’ basketball team.

The two took some time on Thursday to discuss the changes and how they’re adapting.

Trent Kreischer

Kreischer stepped into the role of Crestview High School Athletic Administrator, replacing Bowen, who was named Crestview High School Principal.

Kreischer, who also serves as Middle School Principal, has had to adjust on two different fronts, but he credits Bowen for his help.

“One of the factors that has helped me greatly is having Dave right next door,” Kreischer said. “He laid out the department and I’m not varying from that too much because it’s worked really well.”

“The second thing is I worked under Dave as an assistant AD for eight years, so I kind of knew the majority of this side. There are some things that when you sit at the other desk that you see – budget, more interaction with parents and things like that, but it’s all been great.”

Crestview Athletic Administrator/basketball dad Trent Kreischer and High School Principal/former assistant basketball coach Dave Bowen are adjusting to new roles this hoops season. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Another big adjustment for Kreischer has been watching his son Carson play as a member of the varsity basketball team. The 6-2 sophomore post player has been a key reserve throughout the season. He scored 13 points in a win sectional championship game victory over Temple Christian.

“I try to be dad when I can and he appreciates that,” Kreischer said. “It’s been a really neat experience this year as a dad and as an AD. You try not to let those roles blur each other and I think for the most part I’ve been fairly successful with that.”

Kreischer did admit that as an athletic director and a dad, the tournament experience has been somewhat nerve wracking at times.

“You’re waking up at three in the morning thinking about things that you have to do when you sit behind the desk and then also being a little anxious for your kid and his buddies and the team, so you just separate those out, but they both make you anxious,” Kreischer explained. “It’s all fun too and it’s an exciting anxious.”

Dave Bowen

Bowen served as Crestview’s Athletic Administrator for a number of years and was a varsity assistant basketball coach under Jeremy Best for 16 seasons. Last season was his final one on the basketball staff, as he stepped away from coaching after being named Principal at Crestview High School.

“It’s definitely been an adjustment,” Bowen said. “I miss the students, the kids and I miss the coaching staff and coach Best.”

No coaching duties means Bowen has been able to enjoy the games as a spectator, something he admits is different for him. Even so, he’s remained busy, especially during home games.

“It’s been helpful to work with Trent at home games and we’ve had a lot of presentations we’ve had to do, and that’s been more enjoyable because I’ve been able to focus totally on that instead of the coaching piece as well,” Bowen explained. “But being on the other side, it’s a different perspective, hearing the roar of our crowd – you don’t hear those things on the sideline when you’re focused on your players.”

Bowen, who complimented Kreischer for the work he’s done, added that he’s thoroughly enjoying his new job in the district, and he said he felt it was necessary to step away from coaching.

“I find myself working in my office every day after school and or 4:30 or 5 o’clock and I think I would have been in practice,” Bowen noted. “I wouldn’t have been able to devote the time than I’m now devoting as principal to the principal’s job.”

Bowen added it’s been exciting watching the Knights along with their younger assistants on staff.

“Coach (Tony) Springer played for us and coach Rickard played for us and coach (Nick) Leeth, knowing his dad (Greg) so well and coaching against him back in the day, it’s been fun watching them,” Bowen said.

“Coach Springer and I sat down and had a long talk last spring about the varsity assistant position, and what I hoped he would put his own stamp on, but what I hoped he would continue helping coach Best in areas that I felt I played a solid role for the program.”

Kreischer and Bowen each noted they hope to see the basketball season continue in Columbus next week.