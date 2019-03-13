Riedel appointed to Paulding trans. board

VW independent/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) appointed State Representative Craig S. Riedel (R-Defiance) to the Paulding County Transportation Improvement District Board of Trustees. Rep. Riedel represents the 82nd District, which includes Defiance, Paulding, and Van Wert counties, as well as part of Auglaize County.

Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code, the Speaker of the House of Representatives shall appoint a non-voting member of the Paulding County Transportation Improvement District board. The board is required to have five voting members and two non-voting members. Typically, of the two non-voting members, one is appointed from the House of Representatives and the other from the Senate. Serving as a counterpart to Rep. Riedel on the board is Senator Rob McColley.

The board was established in October of 2015 and meets annually to discuss potential transportation projects that would increase economic development in the county. The Transportation Improvement District will fund up to 25% of the total project cost capped at $250,000. For example, the Paulding County Transportation Improvement District received funding back in 2016 for their USR 127 & Gasser Road Intersection Improvements project. Multiple businesses benefited from the project including Thompson Steel, PolyOne Corporation, and Alex Products Inc. Improvements to the intersection included adding left turn lanes that helped enhance freight flow for the businesses in the area. Paulding County received $169,000 from the ODOT TID fund to complete this project.

“I am pleased to be chosen as a member of this very important board.” Rep. Riedel said. “As a state legislator, furthering economic development in our local communities has been and will continue to be a high priority of mine.”