GKN Freight Services now in new offices

VW independent/submitted information

GKN Freight Services has been in Van Wert since January 2000, and is likely the best kept secret in town.

The team in Van Wert is small (approximately 37 people), but has a global scope. The Van Wert office is one of three control towers for freight services globally, and has employees in U.S., Brazil, and Mexico.

Because of its global footprint, GKN Freight Services frequently hosts meetings with visitors from all over the U.S., along with the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil. Guests to the GKN office enjoy visiting the local restaurants and establishments while they are in town.

When The Times-Bulletin moved to its new location, Alexander & Bebout renovated the building to fit Global GKN visual standards. After 12 years at Industrial Drive, GKN Freight Services then moved in mid-January of this year to its new location.

While the renovations significantly changed the interior of the building, the heart of the people remains the same. As a member of the Van Wert Chamber of Commerce, GKN Freight Services continues involvement in the local community, and encourages participation of its employees in local events.