Sheriff announces BSSA memberships

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced that, in response to an increasing number of people wanting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, county residents are being invited to become associate members of the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association.

Sheriff Riggenbach noted that membership appeals are being sent out in the mail and residents will start seeing them shortly, while adding the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association never solicits money by phone. Individuals choosing to join the voluntary program can do so for as little as a $20 contribution. The funding provides critically important technical resources, training, and legislative support on key criminal justice resources.

“With government funding becoming increasingly difficult to secure, the membership drive has taken on greater importance than ever before,” Sheriff Riggenbach said. “The funding is vital to helping us carry out our mission of making our communities safer places to live, work, and play.”

The sheriff also said that individuals who do not receive a membership appeal and would like more information can do so by contacting the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association at: 1103 Schrock Road, Suite 402, Columbus, OH 43229 or by calling 800.589.2772.

County residents can also become members of the program by contacting the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419.238.3866 (also see related op-ed piece on the Opinion Page).