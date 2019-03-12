Law Enforcement 3/12/19

Van Wert Police

March 9, 4:48 p.m. — Luciano M. Zepeda, 26, of 611 Leeson Ave., was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), driving while under a license suspension, resisting arrest, and obstructing official business as a result of a traffic stop in the 400 block of South Harrison Street.

March 9, 4:56 a.m. — Tara Jo Pernell, 37, of Decatur, Indiana, was cited for having physical control of a motor vehicle while impaired, after she was seen in her vehicle for a substantial period of time while it was parked at the Brookside Convenience Store, 1301 W. Main St.

March 8, 2:07 p.m. — Ernest M. Vasconcellos, 49, of 217 1/2 S. Fulton St., was charged with domestic violence as a result of an incident that occurred at his residence.

March 8, 3:14 p.m. — Justin R. Stripe, 33, of 805 High St., was charged with disorderly conduct as a result of an incident that occurred at the Dollar General store, 1136 S. Shannon St.

March 5, 1:18 p.m. — Eric S. Pedemonti, 34, of Middle Point, was served with a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court while at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

March 4, 3:13 p.m. — Nathaniel M. Ginter, 21, of 1145-E Bell Ave., was cited for possession of marijuana paraphernalia while at his residence.

March 1, 6:25 p.m. — Austin E. Davis, 25, of 404 Neel Ave., was served with a probation violation warrant issued in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court while at his residence.

February 28, 2:27 p.m. — Lisa M. Barrand, 40, of Haviland, was charged with theft as a result of an alleged shoplifting incident that occurred at the Van Wert Walmart store.

February 28, 4:12 p.m. — April A. Diltz, 40, of 309-C E. Main St., was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments while at the Comfort Inn in Van Wert.

February 27, 6:33 p.m. — Michael G. Ellis, 57, of 731 W. Main St., was cited for disorderly conduct and an open container violation while in the 11000 block of Van Wert-Decatur Road.

February 27, 6:24 p.m. — April A. Diltz, 40, of 309-C E. Main St., was charged with OVI and driving while under suspension after a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Main Street.

February 25, 6:21 p.m. — Hailey Dempsey, 18, of Scott, was cited for persistent disorderly conduct and resisting arrest related to an incident in the 300 block of South Shannon Street.

February 25, 8:38 p.m. — Andrew L. Thomas, 37, of Ohio City, was served with a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court while at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.