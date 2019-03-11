William Paul Williams

William Paul Williams, 89, of Rockford, and formerly of Mendon, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

He was born March 20, 1929, in Van Wert County, Liberty Township, the son of Maurice Rutledge and Anna LaVerne (Lawrence) Williams, who both preceded him in death. On April 29, 1950, he married the former Barbara Adams, and she survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include three daughters, Carolyn Warnock of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Millicent (Sean) Ireland of Rockford, and Connie (Greg) Stoner; a son, Adam (Lisa) Williams of Mendon; a daughter-in-law, Debra Williams of Celina; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Maurice Lee of Rockford and Larry (Karen) of St. Marys; and two sisters, Nancy (Larry) Florence of Coldwater and Arlene Reilly of Van Wert.

A son, Michael Williams; one granddaughter, April Christie Vann; two sons-in-law, Donald Warnock and Michael Altenbach; five brothers, Jack, Don, Robert Eugene, John, and Thomas Williams; and five sisters, Joan Williams, Phyllis Stover, Mary Lou Caywood, Norma Jean Williams, and Patty Raudabaugh, also preceded him in death.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 14, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery, Mendon.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, and 30 minutes prior to services Thursday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: The Alzheimer’s Association of Northwest Ohio, 3400 W. Elm St., Lima, OH 45807 or State of the Heart Hospice, 230 W. Main St., Coldwater, OH 45828. Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.