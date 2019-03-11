Tickets on sale for VWHS school musical

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert High School Theatre invites local residents to its upcoming production of Seussical, the Musical on April 11-13, starting at 7 p.m., on the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage.

Music for the play is by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and book by Ahrens and Flaherty. Co-conceived by Ahrens, Flaherty, and Eric Idle, the musical is based on the works of Dr. Seuss. The audience will enjoy traveling through the Jungle of Nool, Whoville, and Circus McGurkus with Horton the Elephant, Cat in the Hat, and many of their friends from 18 Dr. Seuss books. Bring the whole family to join in on their adventures.

Tickets are on sale now through the Niswonger Performing Arts Center Box Office. Stop by from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. or call 419.238.NPAC. Reserved seats in the Orchestra Center section are available for $10 each. General Admission tickets are $8 each.

Seussical, the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.