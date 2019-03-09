OSU Extension offers Jr. Fair turkey pullets

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Extension office is currently taking order for turkey pullets to be exhibited at the 2019 Junior Fair. The first five turkeys are free of cost (can be ordered as hens, toms, or a straight run combination). After the first five turkeys, birds can be ordered at an additional cost.

Cost of extra pullets is as follows: Hens at $3.50/pullet, Straight Run at $3.88/pullet, and Toms at $4.25/pullet.

Orders must be placed no later than 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 1. Pullets will be available for pick-up at the Extension office from 1-4 p.m. Friday, April 26. Members that order will be mailed a reminder card when the date approaches.

It is important to take into account that only turkeys ordered through this bulk order will be allowed to exhibit at the Van Wert County Junior Fair in 2019. Take the time to order before the deadline passes. There will be no second order, or individual order, accepted from Cooper’s Farm.

To place orders, contact the Extension office at 419.238.1214, stop by in person, or email Deb at knapke.45@osu.edu.