Approaches to photography explained

Before launching into this week’s topic, I’d like to say that the absence of an article last week was due to the high winds Sunday afternoon, February 24, which pushed over a large pine tree severing power lines. Power was restored about 10:30 the next morning, but there was no way I could meet my Monday noon deadline. ‘Nuff said, I think.

Freezing Kenzi Cole’s reaction by her grandfather, Rex Dolby

One could say there are two approaches to photography. One is to have your camera set and ready to capture an instant in time such as a player dunking a basketball, a child’s reaction to opening a gift, or a fan’s response to a last second win or loss.

To be successful in this type of photography you’ll need to develop a quick reaction time, an ability to anticipate, have accurate timing — and some luck. You most likely will have only one chance to get it right, but how sweet it will be when you do.

The other involves the photographer having time to study the subject, lighting, background, and composition to capture or create a scene that is pleasing to the eye. Travel, food, and plant photographers do this to produce pictures that are intended to make you respond in a positive way. You also can produce a similar reaction by utilizing the same attention to details as you record your child or pet as they engage in a quiet activity or sleeping for examples.

In these situations, you have the luxury of time to adjust all the elements that will compose this picture and get it right the first time. Then too, there’s probably an opportunity to retake the scene if the first didn’t turn out as intended. In either case, it’s time to get snapping!