YWCA plans Spring Break youth activities

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA of Van Wert County will be offering Spring Break activities for kids.

From March 18-21, children in grades K-5 can participate in structured activities led by YWCA Youth Enrichment staff while school is out. The program will run from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Thursday of that week.

Breakfast, lunch, and a snack are included in the fee of $20 per day, per child. Parents may choose which days children will participate, or have them participate all four days. For additional information about YWCA Spring Break Fun, contact Sydney Felger at 419.238.6639, extension 106, or visit the YWCA website at www.ywcavanwert.org.

Register by Friday, March 15, by calling the YWCA. Registration forms are also available at the front desk during regular business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m.- noon Friday), on the website, and on the YWCA Facebook Page.

The YWCA is a United Way and Van Wert County Foundation funded agency.