Tickets on sale for 2019 Peony Pageant

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Peony Pageant Committee announces that tickets for this year’s pageant will go on sale this Thursday, March 7.

Tickets will be sold at Touches of Time Antique Mall, 120 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. The mall is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.

Tickets for the pageant, which will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, in the Bagley Auditorium on the campus of The Marsh Foundation, cost $10 apiece. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the event.