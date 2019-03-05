Crow 2019 Peony Parade grand marshal

VW independent/submitted information

The 2019 grand marshal has been chosen for the Peony Festival’s Grand Parade.

Many wonderful nominations were received from the public, with Louis “Louie” Crow, nominated by Mary Deitsch, winning the majority of votes at the February Peony Festival Board meeting.

Louis Crow

“Louie is a forever citizen of Van Wert,” Deitsch noted in her nomination. “He is always working at his church in a quiet way, spreading the name of the Lord by doing good works.

“He can talk to the youth of our community in an honest, kind way, on their level,” she added. “He is always busy helping someone in need.”

Crow, a lifelong resident of Van Wert, graduated from Van Wert High School and worked at his family’s grocery store, which was located where today’s Hospital Thrift Shop is. Upon graduation, he attended Purdue University, then returned home and worked at Alspach Funeral home while also attending Defiance College and then Cincinnati College of Mortuary.

For 35 years, Crow owned and worked at the Partee Shop, and also worked part-time at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford for 40 years.

He was also a scoutmaster and Explorer advisor to many local children, as well as a 57-year member of Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert, where he has held many offices.

Crow and his wife, Diana, are members of First Presbyterian Church in Van Wert, where he currently serves as a trustee.