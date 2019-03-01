VWHS to host Division IV district finals

Van Wert independent sports

No. 1 seed Ottoville and the No. 3 seed Wayne Trace Lady Raiders will meet for the Division IV girls district championship at Van Wert High School on Saturday.

Ottoville defeated Delphos St. John’s 60-41, and the Lady Raiders knocked off No. 2 seed Kalida 35-24 on Thursday night.

Ottoville and Wayne Trace will tip off at 7 p.m. Saturday night, with the winner advancing to next Thursday’s regional semifinal at the Elida Field House.