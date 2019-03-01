Students, businesses interact during L’view Career Fair

Students speak with representatives of Wee Care Learning Center in Van Wert about childcare opportunities during the third annual Lincolnview Career Fair event. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Lincolnview juniors and seniors and students from Synergy alternative school had the chance to learn what a large cross-section of local businesses do during the school’s third annual Lincolnview Career Fair held Thursday in the high school gymnasium.

High school guidance counselor Brenda Leeth noted that approximately 100 Lincolnview juniors and seniors and 15 Synergy students talked to representatives of several of the 43 businesses who participated in the career event.

“Today was a meaningful opportunity for both our students and for the local businesses,” Leeth said afterwards. “Hopefully, they (students and businesses) were able to make some important contacts for the near and distant future.”

Leeth said the 43 participating businesses was the most the event has had in its three-year existence, with 33 and 34 businesses participating, respectively, in 2018 and 2017. Students receive a list of participating businesses prior to the event, and then have to choose between six and eight businesses with which to make contact. Students also have to prepare resumes and develop a series of questions to ask business representatives.

For their part, business reps get the chance to show students what they do and possibly interest them in future employment.

Leeth said the goals of the event are to show the students what jobs are available in the area, to present career opportunities for the future, and to help employers find workers for summer part-time work and full-time employment.

Businesses represented at the 2019 event included nursing facilities, financial institutions, healthcare facilities, insurance agencies, childcare facilities, agribusiness companies, manufacturers, and area media outlets.

The experience is good for the students, because it gives them a chance to talk with area employers and make contacts that could help them find a job during the summer and after graduation.

Although some students were a bit nervous at first about talking to business people, the students asked good questions and seemed interested in finding out more about what area businesses do.