Elsie Irene Beougher

Elsie Irene Beougher, 75, of Rockford, died early Friday morning, March 1, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 3, 1943, in Decatur, Indiana, the daughter of Delbert and Catherine (Banning) Thatcher, who both preceded her in death. On July 6, 1963, she married Lowell Beougher, and he survives in Rockford.

Also surviving is a daughter, Tracy (Chris) Heitkamp of Rockford; four grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Amy Beougher of Celina; one brother, Eugene (Vivian) Thatcher of Willshire; and five sisters, Virgie Lister of Decatur, Marjorie “Marty” (Larry) Hileman of Rockford, Virginia (Harold) Vanhorn of Decatur, Darlene “Darly” (Conley) Marsee of Rockford, and Mary Dick of Decatur, along with many nieces and nephews.

Her son, Curtis Beougher; five brothers, Reynold, Preston, Alvin, Joe, and an infant brother, Monte; and three sisters, Bonnie Sutton, Juanita Cable, and Rose Johnson, also preceded her in death.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, at Praise Point Church in Willshire, with Pastor Brad Kittle officiating. Private graveside services will be held at a later date.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, and an hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: The Shanes Park Legacy Fund, P.O. Box 16, Rockford, OH 45882.

Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford is handling funeral arrangements.

