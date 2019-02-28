NPAC prepares to honor 250,000th patron

VW independent/submitted information

The past 12 years have been an entertaining journey since the Niswonger opened the doors to a new world of opportunity on March 15, 2007. Since then, it has been host to hundreds of professional performers, Broadway productions, national and international speakers, dance recitals, school concerts and productions, and numerous rentals.



Who will be the 250,000th patron at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio? NPAC photo

Based on NPAC ticketing reports, the 250,000th patron will likely walk through the doors of the Niswonger on Sunday, March 17, for one of the performances of “Rain: A Tribute To The Beatles”. This patron will be celebrated with a $250 Niswonger gift card and be offered a “Best Seat In The House” ticket upgrade.

“It is amazing to think that 250,000 patrons have visited our beautiful facility since its inception,” said NPAC Executive Director Paul Hoverman. “What began as a dream and a risky venture has turned into one of the premier performing arts centers in the Midwest.

“The reputation of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center has become recognized by performers, agencies, and patrons from all over the United States,” he added.

The dream of a professional performing arts center began in 2001 when Van Wert City Schools received funding from the Ohio Schools Funding Commission to build new educational facilities. The local taxpayers voted to match the funding and plans began. It was the wish of the school board and administration to build an auditorium to host arts education activities and concerts.

The dream blossomed when Scott Niswonger, a 1965 graduate of Van Wert High School, CEO of Land Air Freight, and a philanthropist, challenged the community to dream bigger. He gave $3 million to the project of making a school auditorium into a regional economic impacting performing arts center.



Six years later, a nearly $10-million facility opened, thanks to The Van Wert County Foundation (VWCF), Mr. Niswonger, businesses, corporations, and hundreds of individuals and organizations. The facility was then gifted debt-free to Van Wert City Schools, which entered into a lease agreement with the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation (VWAPAF), a supporting non-profit corporation of VWCF, to operate the facility.

The Niswonger continues to grow in popularity each year as diverse entertainment seekers from the tristate area and beyond choose Van Wert as their entertainment destination.