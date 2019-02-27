YWCA announces 3 scholarship finalists

VW independent/submitted information

The YWCA has announced its 2019 Scholarship for Young Women finalists. They are:

2019 YWCA scholarship finalists are (from the left) Lauren Schumm, Sabrina Brant, and Lakin Brant. photos provided

Lakin Brant, the daughter of Dan and Sabrina Brant, who attends Lincolnview High School and is a member of Calvary Evangelical Youth Group.

Lauren Schumm, the daughter of Mark and Julie Schumm, who attends Crestview High School and is a member of MAV Youth Mentoring.

Chelsea Taylor, the daughter of Darrin and Shanay Taylor, who attends Crestview High School and is the founder of the KEY (Kindness Empowers You) Program.

All three of these Van Wert County high school seniors display outstanding leadership and volunteerism that allows them to fulfill the mission of the YWCA. Scholarships in the amount of $750, $500, and $300 will be awarded at the YWCA’s annual Women of Achievement Scholarship Dinner on Thursday, March 14, starting at 6 p.m., at the YWCA.

“We are so pleased to be able to support the young women in our community with the YWCA Scholarship for Young Women to help them pursue their future goals and plans,” said YWCA Executive Director Kimberly Laudick.“We had many strong applicants which made the decision very hard.”

Tickets for the event are available for purchase at the YWCA for $25, which includes a full dinner. General operating hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m.-noon on Friday. Closed Saturday and Sunday.

The YWCA is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and is a United Way agency. For more information about the event, call Advocacy Coordinator Kelly Houg at 419.238.6639 or email khoug@ywcavanwertcounty.org.