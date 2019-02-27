Sheets earns insurance company award

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert agent Devin Sheets has earned the prestigious AFLIC Award from American Family Insurance. He joins a select group of agents who distinguished themselves in 2018 through outstanding sales of life insurance products offered by the company’s subsidiary, American Family Life Insurance Company.

Sheets has been an agent for American Family since October 2003. His office is located at 118 S. Washington St. in Van Wert.

“This is a tremendous honor for Devin but not surprising when you consider the emphasis he places on relationships,” says Jill Blackburn, district sales manager for the company. “He takes the time to listen and work with his customers to make sure they understand their insurance options and how each fits their unique needs.”