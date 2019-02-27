2019 R.K. Thompson award applications being accepted

2018 R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award finalists were (front row, from the left) Hayley Kuhlman, Chloe Brake, Paige Motycka, Celina Sweet, and Marissa Miller; (back row) Nathan O’Neill, Josh England, Trevor Spridgeon, Jacoby Kelly, and Dalton Heppeard. VW independent file photo

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club has initiated its annual search for area youths who best exemplify self-reliance. The club’s school presentations were completed the last few weeks at Van Wert, Lincolnview, and Crestview high schools and Vantage Career Center.

The R.K. Thompson Self-Reliance Award is designed to provide recognition and cash awards for high school seniors who “do the best with what they have”. First place boy and girl winners receive $1,000 each, while the eight finalists receive $500 each.

This is the 49th year for the award, which is sponsored by the Thompson Family Trust through The Van Wert County Foundation in honor of the late R.K. Thompson Sr. The late Mr. Thompson worked closely with young people and encouraged them to set high, but attainable goals, and then apply themselves to obtain those goals. This has been the guiding philosophy of the award.

Thompson’s son, the late Roger K. Thompson Jr., former head of Kennedy Manufacturing Company, established the program in 1970.

According to Breanne Sudduth and Anthony Adams, co-chairs of the Van Wert Service Club committee that administers the award, applications are due back to high school guidance counselors or principals by Thursday, March 7.

All seniors from Van Wert, Crestview, Lincolnview, and Vantage (whose home schools are Van Wert, Lincolnview, or Crestview) are urged to complete an application for judging by the awards committee.